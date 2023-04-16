Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

