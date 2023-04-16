New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

