New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.