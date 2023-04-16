New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

