New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

