New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.