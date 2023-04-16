New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

