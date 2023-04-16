New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

