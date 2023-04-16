AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 28,219 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,219 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

