AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of F5 worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.