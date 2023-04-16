Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.27% of Western Digital worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 13,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.46 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

