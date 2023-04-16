AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $12.04 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

