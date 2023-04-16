AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 182,389 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182,389 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TXT stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
