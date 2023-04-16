SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

CINF opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.