SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

