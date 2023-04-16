SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 572 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

