SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

