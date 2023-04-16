Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,451,000 after buying an additional 244,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

