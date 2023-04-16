Cwm LLC Acquires 91,099 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1,673.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

