Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

