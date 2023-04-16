Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

