Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 8,737 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

