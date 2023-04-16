Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

