Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 125,802 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

