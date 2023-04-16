Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

