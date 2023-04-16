Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

