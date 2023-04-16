Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,840 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

