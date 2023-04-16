Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.02 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

