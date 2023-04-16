Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

