SPC Financial Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

