Sabal Trust CO Sells 4,365 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

