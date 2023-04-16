Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 7,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

