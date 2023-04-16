Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

