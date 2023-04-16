The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $188,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average is $304.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

