Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $141,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

