AIA Group Ltd Sells 11,503 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average of $304.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

