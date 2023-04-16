The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.62. The stock has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

