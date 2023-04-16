Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

