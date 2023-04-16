Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

