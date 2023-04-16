5,166 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

