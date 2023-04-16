Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $487.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

