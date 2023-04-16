Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.