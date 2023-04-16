Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.