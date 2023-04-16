Red Tortoise LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $80.96 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.