Red Tortoise LLC Takes $54,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

