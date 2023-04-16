Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

