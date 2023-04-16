Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 1,581 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

