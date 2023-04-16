Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

