6,377 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

