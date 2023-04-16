Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $222,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,638.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,483.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,432.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,643.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.